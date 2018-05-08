SAN JOSE (AP) — Democrats Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa say they learned and grew from past adultery scandals.

The candidates for California governor were questioned about the affairs Tuesday during a televised debate in San Jose.

Also during the debate, Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen dismissed a harassment complaint filed against him as a minor issue ginned up by Democrats. He then called out Newsom for having an affair while he was mayor of San Francisco, saying “If you can’t trust Gavin with his best friend’s wife how can you trust him with your state?”

Newsom responded that Allen is a devout supporter of President Donald Trump, who’s been accused of sexual harassment.

Republican candidates for California governor have sparred over their competing efforts to repeal the state’s recent gas tax increase.

Huntington Beach Assemblyman Travis Allen and businessman John Cox both claim to be the strongest opponent of the 12-cent-per-gallon increase approved by the Legislature last year.

During Tuesday’s televised debate in San Jose, Allen said he was the first to launch an initiative drive against the gas tax.

Cox said his initiative was the only one to get enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. Elections officials are currently verifying the validity of those signatures to see whether voters will decide the issue in November.

Meanwhile, Democratic front runner Gavin Newsom says fixing roads requires more money, not less.

The leading candidates for California governor are calling for bold action to address the state’s epidemic of homelessness and its rising housing costs.

The candidates sparred in a San Jose debate televised statewide on Tuesday.

Republican Travis Allen called for tough enforcement of loitering restrictions and other laws to crack down on the homeless. He also said people living on the street should be housed in state institutions.

Democrats called for more support services to help people facing homelessness address addiction and mental health issues and find permanent homes.

California’s top-two primary has created new incentives for odd political alliances.

Newsom, has a new ad attacking Republican rival John Cox as an ally of President Donald Trump and the NRA. It’s just the kind of message that could benefit Cox as he seeks to consolidate Republican voters ahead of the June 5 primary.

All gubernatorial candidates are on the same primary ballot and the top two, regardless of party, advance to the November runoff. That means candidates aren’t staying in their Republican or Democratic lanes as they would in a traditional primary.

Newsom wants to face a Republican. But Cox is locked in a struggle for second place with former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat.

