PETALUMA (KPIX 5) — Investigators in the North Bay on Tuesday are waiting on the results of an autopsy the day after two people were found dead inside a Petaluma home.

The investigation started Monday when a woman got worried after not seeing or hearing from her sister for about a month.

She requested that Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies conduct a welfare check. Authorities discovered the bodies in the home along Roblar Road near Orchard Station Road.

They say they also found mail piling up in the mailbox and grass that had grown excessively high.

Investigators are treating this as a homicide investigation.

They spent part of the last 24 hours combing through the home for evidence and talking to neighbors.

“We want to go as far back as possible,” said Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum. “If they know these people, if there’s issues in their lives, health issues, marital issues, substance abuse, mental health issues, we want to know about it.”

Lab reports from the autopsy could take a couple of weeks

In the meantime, investigators say the piled-up mail should help them piece together an approximate time of death.