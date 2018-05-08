DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A male student drowned in the pool at his high school in Danville Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Town of Danville said the 15-year-old freshman student was discovered in the pool at San Ramon Valley High School at around 1:51 p.m. by a school staff member, who pulled him from the water and began life-saving measures.

The fire department said emergency personnel also administered CPR and the student was transported to Kaiser Permanente hospital in Walnut Creek. He was later pronounced dead.

A classmate said the student had been pulled out from the bottom of the deep end of the pool. “I changed next to the kid in my locker and I saw him, he was laughing, he was happy, and nothing seemed wrong with him,” the classmate said.

A pair of tennis shoes, a cellphone and a towel were found next to the pool and put in a bag, KPIX 5 reported.

Students were placed on a temporary lockdown but will be released from school at the regular dismissal time, police said.

Police said the lockdown was implemented as a precaution when the medical emergency happened.

Danville police were continuing to investigate the incident.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.