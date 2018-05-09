SALINAS (CBS SF) — A man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank when he was spotted eating a sandwich and counting a large sum of cash by an off-duty Salinas police officer later in the day, authorities said.

Salinas police said the suspect, 47-year-old Marcus Trujillo, had allegedly robbed the bank at 1903 Natividad Road in Salinas around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, handing a note to the teller asking for cash while claiming he had a gun.

Bank employees gave police a description of Trujillo, but he was not found in the immediate area after the robbery.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Salinas officer getting dinner at Ike’s Love and Sandwiches on North Main Street noticed Trujillo, who matched the suspect description and was counting a large sum of money. The officer called 911, and other officers arrived on the scene to detain Trujillo.

Police said the investigation also revealed Trujillo first went to a nearby pizza restaurant and asked employees to use the restroom, offering to pay them $100 after being given permission. The offer was refused and Trujillo gave an employee $50 for being honest, police said.

Trujillo also purchased two pizzas and a beer with a $100 bill before deciding he wanted a sandwich from Ike’s instead, police said.

Witnesses confirmed Trujillo matched the suspect’s description before he was booked into the Monterey County Jail.