DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A first year student who was found dead in a pool at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville on Tuesday was identified today as Benjamin Curry, 15, of Danville, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office.

Curry was found shortly before 2 p.m. A school staff member pulled him from the pool and tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center later Tuesday.

The school is offering grief counseling to students. School principal Jason Krolikowski said in a statement to parents and school staff on Tuesday, “Words seem inadequate to express the sadness that many in our community are feeling as they receive this information.”

Danville police are investigating.