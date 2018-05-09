Firefighters and other emergency personnel treat people during a hazmat incident at Oak Grove High School in San Jose, May 9, 2018. (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A number of students at a Bay Area high school were sickened following some kind of chemical exposure on campus Wednesday.

The incident happened at Oak Grove High School in San Jose just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Video show some students quarantined and being treated on the grass in front of the school, some wrapped in blankets. At least two others were seen being wheeled on stretchers.

The San Jose Fire Department said a total of 11 people were affected. Two of them were decontaminated and then transported to the hospital. The others were being treated at the school.

Those affected were suffering from respiratory distress and other symptoms, the fire department said. The cause of the contamination was not immediately known.