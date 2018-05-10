DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Danville police on Thursday asked for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old man with dementia who has gone missing.

Reynaldo Rabia was last seen in the area of Laurel Drive while wearing a blue striped shirt and blue vest, according to police.

Police have released a photo of Rabia, who uses a walker with a yellow towel on the handles. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Danville police at (925) 820-2144 or dial 911.

