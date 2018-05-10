SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two Santa Rosa men are wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing Wednesday night following a violent confrontation on a local street, authorities announced Thursday.

Santa Rosa investigators said 20-year-old Johnny Luis Martinez and 25-year-old Gabriel Cardin Heredia were the subject of a Bay Area wide manhunt. The pair was believed to be on the run in a white Chevrolet Equinox with California license plates 6YZM739.

According to Santa Rosa police, they received a 911 call of a fight in the 1200 Block of Slater Street at about 7:46 p.m. Wednesday. When Officers arrived, all parties were gone and they were reported to have left in separate vehicles.

A short time later, police notified by Kaiser Hospital officials that a stabbing victim had just arrived. He was quickly transported for treatment by the trauma team at Memorial. However, he died of his injuries.

The ensuing investigation has revealed that the victim had become involved in a physical confrontation with two subjects. During that confrontation, the victim received an undisclosed number of stab wounds.

He was driven to the hospital by another subject and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was believed to have been known by the suspects.

The victim’s name was not be released pending next of kin notification.

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.” The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in this Homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this homicide is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigations team at (707) 543-3590. Further media inquiries can be forwarded to Sgt. Josh Ludtke jludtke@srcity.org or phone (707) 543-3593.