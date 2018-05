A Tesla car is seen inside of a Starbucks coffee shop after it crashed into the front of the store. (Maria Medina/CBS)

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A Tesla plowed into a Starbucks coffee shop in Los Gatos Thursday afternoon.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured, either the driver the customers inside the Starbucks, located in a strip mall at 624 Blossom Hill Road in Los Gatos.

No word yet on whether the Tesla had the auto-pilot feature engaged.