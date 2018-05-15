SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspect in the 2016 November slaying of a San Jose man during a street fight has been arrested in Guadalajara and extradited back to the United States, authorities announced Tuesday.

Working with Mexican police and the U.S. Marshal Service, San Jose homicide investigators were able to track down and apprehend Joseph Miller, who has been flown back to the United States and has been booked into Montgomery County Jail in Texas.

Miller will remain incarcerated in Montgomery County until he is extradited back to San Jose.

According to investigators, Miller is the suspect in the November 2016 murder of Alfred Perez, who died from injuries suffered during an altercation on a San Jose street

On the night of Nov. 08, 2016, San Jose police officers responded to the area of W. Alma Ave. and Mastic St. on a report of several people involved in a fight. Arriving officers, located Perez who was suffering from visible injuries. Emergency medical care was attempted, but Perez died at the scene. He was the city’s 42nd homicide of 2016.

San Jose Police with the assistance of the Marshal Service coordinated with the Mexican authorities to apprehend Miller in Guadalajara on May 10.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call “911” or contact Detective Sergeant John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

