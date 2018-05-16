SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Water flooded several lanes of southbound Highway 280 near the state Highway 87 interchange in San Jose early Wednesday, triggering delays during the morning commute, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the flooding was initially reported shortly before 4:15 a.m. near the connector ramp to northbound Highway 87.

CHP spokesman Officer Ross Lee said he did not know where the water came from, but said it accumulated in the roadway because a fuse blew at a nearby pump house that is used to pump out any water from the highway.

Caltrans eventually got contractor crews out to replace the fuse and the water is now being pumped from the roadway, but the incident was still blocking all but the far left southbound lane of Highway 280 at 9 a.m.

“With just one lane open, traffic is going to be impacted quite a bit,” he said.

Lee said the lanes were expected to remain closed until late this morning.