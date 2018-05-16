(CNN Money) — Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to appear before the European Parliament to discuss Facebook’s use of personal data.

Antonio Tajani, the parliament’s president, said in a statement posted on his official Twitter account that the Facebook CEO would travel to Brussels to meet representatives of the parliament “hopefully” as soon as next week.

Facebook confirmed it had accepted the invitation.

“[We] appreciate the opportunity for dialogue, to listen to their views and show the steps we are taking to better protect people’s privacy,” the company said in a statement.

Facebook has been under scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Zuckerberg testified before the House of Representatives and the Senate in April.

The UK parliament has also invited the Facebook CEO to answer questions. Its media committee even threatened to issue an official summons when Zuckerberg next enters the country, but he’s still refusing to attend.

Rebecca Stimson, the head of policy for Facebook UK, told the committee in a letter on Monday that Zuckerberg “has no plans to meet with the committee or travel to the UK at the present time.”

— Dylan Byers contributed reporting.

