FREMONT (CBS SF) — One man was arrested, three people were dead and an infant and four others injured in a multiple-vehicle crash that shut down all lanes of northbound Highway 880 overnight, authorities said.

CHP Officer Manuel Leal said the five-vehicle collision that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 880 near Stevenson Boulevard.

The three who died have initially been identified as a female adult, a young adult in their teens and a juvenile. Their names haven’t been released.

Five others were taken to a local hospital, Leal said, including an infant who was in critical condition.

Leal said a man who was driving a white Toyota Camry was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana. His identity also hasn’t been released.

He was reportedly driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

The accident remains under investigation.