BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — An East Bay restaurant with million-dollar views that’s a favorite among locals is shutting down after nearly half a century.

Hs Lordships at the Berkeley Marina has served people and entertained as an event venue since 1969. Some Hs Lordships staffers have worked at the restaurant for nearly 40 years. While all of them have been warned to not talk about the pending closure, customers were talking.

“This has really been the place that large groups could come to in Berkeley for big meetings, conferences and that sort of thing. said 40-year customer Ione Elioff. “Plus, a lot of fun for families.”

The restaurant is on city land in the marina. The management says the lease is expiring and the city has demanded extensive renovations the restaurant simply can’t afford.

No question the building needs attention. Half a century of wind and salt water have taken a toll on the outside.

Inside, the ballroom floor is marred from decades of dancing. But the views!

“You just can’t beat the views; the very best!” said Elioff.

From the spot at the southern tip of the Marina you can see San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Bay Bridge, the East Bay hills and Marin County.

“I swear, we’ve never been here on a day when we haven’t had, at least a peek of a good view,” said longtime customer Connie Grondona

Unless something changes, Hs Lordships closes July 3rd.

“Very sad,” said Grondona. “And it’s such a beautiful place.”

The City of Berkeley did not respond to a question about the restaurant closure.