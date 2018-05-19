An early-morning fire tore through a house in Discovery Bay on Saturday. (East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Photo)

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Crews from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a home in Discovery Bay just before dawn Saturday.

Initially reported as a garage fire, arriving crews saw that the flames had spread to at least one vehicle parked in the driveway as well as the house.

Units from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.