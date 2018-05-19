Filed Under:Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Discovery Bay, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, House fire
An early-morning fire tore through a house in Discovery Bay on Saturday. (East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Photo)

DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — Crews from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a home in Discovery Bay just before dawn Saturday.

Discovery Bay House Fire

Initially reported as a garage fire, arriving crews saw that the flames had spread to at least one vehicle parked in the driveway as well as the house.

Units from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews mop up at the scene of a house fire in Discovery Bay Saturday morning. (East Contra Costa Fire Protection Dist. Photo)



 

