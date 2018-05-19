SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Lodi man was arrested for three felonies after an investigation into an attempted murder early Saturday morning on the Golden Gate Bridge.

Fairfield police contacted the California Highway Patrol at 12:05 a.m. to tell them a stabbing victim had just been admitted to a Fairfield hospital.

Police said the victim had been stabbed while riding in a car across the Golden Gate Bridge on Friday night. The victim had severe injuries after being stabbed in the face multiple times, police said.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Jose Candido Plancarterueda of Lodi, who works at an assembly line, according to online inmate records from Marin County.

CHP officers responded to Fairfield to interview the victim but Lodi police arrested Plancarterueda after detaining him at a traffic stop. CHP officers said the incident occurred near Marin but the suspect was able to leave the area very quickly.

Plancarterueda was transported to Marin County and booked in Marin County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and mayhem. His bail is set at $500,000.