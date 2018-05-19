Wall bushings with Corona Rings draw electricity to and from the transformers into the valves at Bonneville Powers Celilo converter station in The Dalles, Oregon. (Greg Wahl-Stephens/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man has been electrocuted in Los Angeles while trying to steal copper from electrical equipment.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday in an industrial area of South Los Angeles.

City News Service authorities suspect that the man broke into a 4.8-kilovolt station that would provide electricity to a home or small business.

His name hasn’t been released.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed