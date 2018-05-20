Filed Under:Body Found, Oakland Coliseum, Oracle Arena

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s partially decomposed body was found in a creek that empties into San Leandro Bay.

oakland aerial coliseum Mans Body Found in Creek Near Oakland Coliseum

Google Earth satellite view of Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Arena

People walking to Oakland’s Coliseum BART station noticed the body and called police Sunday morning.

Investigators will try to determine how the long the man had been in the water and what caused his death.

During the investigation police briefly closed an entrance to Oracle Arena, where the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets Sunday evening.

