SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands took to the streets of San Francisco Sunday, many dressed in outrageous costumes or nothing at all, for annual combination of running race and Mardi Gras known as the 107th edition of the Bay To Breakers.

In the field of elite runners, Kenya’s Philemon Cheboi defended his men’s title, completing the 12 kilometers course including the Hayes Street Hill in a time of 35:41. Jane Kibii also from Kenya took first place in the women’s division with a time of 40:27.

But more than other road races in America, the Bay To Breakers belongs to the 40,000 recreational runners and walkers who took part.

Runners like Helen Chaney of Walnut Creek. At 85, she was taking part for the first time.

“I’ve always watched it on television,” she said. “But I’ve not been here.”

When asked if she minded the nudity, Chaney said there were more naked or semi-naked runners than she expected.

But did it bother her?

“No, no,” she said with a smile.

Kevin Sheedy came from Pennsylvania to take part.

“It’s a beautiful venue because everybody is enjoying their own thing and we’re enjoying our own thing,” he said.

For Mary and her friend, both donning colorful wigs and shades, it was a day to be enjoyed.

“We’re here to rock,” she told KPIX 5 as she walked with others on Hayes Street Hill. “Keep on rocking in the free world.”

While drinking is prohibited, pretty of runners were enjoying a cold beverage as they walked along the course. Among them was San Franciscan Nick Poole.

“I don’t care about the rules, we’re here to turn up, have a good time,” he said.