DALY CITY (CBS SF) – State Sen. Scott Weiner and Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, announced new legislation Monday that would ban gun shows at the Cow Palace in Daly City.

Senate Bill 221 will ban sales of guns and ammunition at the Cow Palace with an exemption for gun buyback programs organized by law enforcement.

“Our country is awash in guns and school children are dying,” Weiner said in a statement.

The announcement came after a school shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday where 10 people died.

Students from Daly City’s Jefferson High School who protested gun shows at the Cow Palace in April were also present at a news conference with Wiener, Ting and other elected officials and community members at the Bayshore Community Center today.

The state-owned venue’s most recent gun show was in April, according to Wiener’s office. The legislators emphasized that gun shows are a small portion of the venue’s programming and they hope the space will remain a vital part of the community.

“We should not have gun shows in the heart of the Bay Area,” Weiner said. “The Cow Palace gun shows should have ended a long time ago. Better late than never.”

