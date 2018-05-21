Filed Under:Crime, Hayward, Hayward Police, Officer-involved shooting, Suspect
Hayward officer-involved shooting (CBS)

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police in Hayward were actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on the 100 block of Hewitt Place Monday night that left an officer and a suspect injured, according to authorities.

While authorities did not offer many details regarding the incident, the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said a Hayward officer discharged a service weapon and injured the suspect involved in the incident. The suspect is receiving medical treatment, authorities said.

In a post on social media, Hayward police confirmed that an officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

Police said there was no current risk to the community in relation to the incident.

