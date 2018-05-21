YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man who died in a three-vehicle collision Saturday night near Yountville was celebrating his one-year wedding anniversary with his wife, a Napa County sheriff’s captain said Monday.

Jaryd Anthony Dock, 28, and his wife Sara Tashakorinia, 27, also of San Francisco, arranged for a 48-year-old Uber driver from Vacaville to take them from the Wine Country Inn in St. Helena to the Morimoto Napa restaurant in Napa, Napa County sheriff’s Capt. Steve Blower said.

The Uber driver was traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata south on state Highway 29 north of Washington Street when a 2012 Dodge Avenger driving north on Highway 29 by a 53-year-old Angwin woman drove across double yellow lines on a right-hand curve and sideswiped the left side of a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The Avenger then struck the Hyundai head-on, killing Dock, according to the CHP.

The Hyundai and Avenger drivers and Tashakorinia suffered major injuries and were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. The Dodge Ram driver was not injured.

CHP officials said neither driver was impaired. The Dodge Avenger driver said she left work at a steakhouse in Napa before the collision, Blower said.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

