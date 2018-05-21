ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Crow Canyon Road is now open Monday morning after a car was found in a pond at a property in unincorporated Alameda County on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The roadway was closed Sunday night as emergency crews investigated how the vehicle, later determined to be a Tesla Model S Sedan, ended up in the water, the CHP said. The reporting party, per the CHP, was unsure how or when the vehicle ended up in the water.

The property is located in Alameda County and is considered to be located in Castro Valley, but it is within a mile of the San Ramon city limits and the Contra Costa County line.

The CHP said the roadway was closed around 1:45 a.m. Monday. A Sig-alert was issued around 4:20 a.m. and canceled when the roadway reopened at 5:46 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

