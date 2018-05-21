ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — All lanes of westbound state Highway 4 in Antioch have been shut down after a multiple-vehicle collision Monday night resulted in more than one victim suffering major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The CHP said multiple calls about the collision near Hillcrest Avenue – which involved at least three vehicles – came in at 10:35 p.m. All lanes were blocked and a Sig-alert was issued around 10:45 p.m.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the two left lanes were reopened for traffic. The two right lanes remained closed for fuel clean-up.