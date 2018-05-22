TREASURE ISLAND (CBS SF) — Two adults have been transported to an area hospital following a three-vehicle collision on San Francisco’s Treasure Island Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. at California Avenue and Avenue H, according to Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Around 10:30 a.m., Baxter was expecting traffic delays at the scene of the crash to persist for roughly an hour.

The victims are expected to survive their injuries, but further information about their conditions was not immediately available.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.