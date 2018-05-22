TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (CBS SF/AP) — A private jet carrying a group of Americans from Texas crashed off the end of the runway at Tegucigalpa’s airport Tuesday, but the crew and passengers were rescued, according to Honduras emergency management agency.

Honduras firefighters posted photos of the crash on social media and said there were nine people injured in the crash. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be area residents pulling people out of the damaged fuselage while others sprayed the plane with handheld fire extinguishers.

The FlightAware website said the flight originated in Austin Tuesday morning. Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane registered to TVPX Aircraft Solutions Inc. in North Salt Lake, Utah.

Tegucigalpa’s airport has long been notorious as one of the more difficult approaches in the hemisphere, surrounded by mountaintops and residential neighborhoods.