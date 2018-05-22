SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Social media is finding little to like about the likeness on a plaque honoring retired soccer champion Brandi Chastain.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame in San Francisco unveiled the plaque on Monday night. Chastain diplomatically said “it’s not the most flattering. But it’s nice.”

On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.

I don't know about Brandi Chastain, but they nailed Mickey Rooney. pic.twitter.com/wfSb7irMbx — Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker (@davisjsn) May 22, 2018

Brandi Chastain has won a World Cup and gold medals but her greatest achievement is smiling graciously next to this whackass plaque pic.twitter.com/YzGda3g4vF — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 22, 2018

In case you needed proof that BASHOF has never watched WoSo, I present Gary Busey as Brandi Chastain. https://t.co/GCAIErVJy7 — Jeff Rueter (@jeffrueter) May 22, 2018

Hall of fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News images on the plaques are “representations” and never intended to be photographic likenesses. Savicke says there are no plans to re-do the plaque.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

