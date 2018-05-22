CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Disturbing video posted on Facebook Monday shows an accidentally released Castro Valley police K-9 mauling a suspect who was already in handcuffs.

The clip was posted by a Facebook user who said she was the sister of the suspect. She said the police dog bit her brother when he was already subdued and in custody.

Alameda County Sheriff’s office said the incident happened just after 2 a.m. early Monday morning.

After officers arrested the suspect for DUI on B Street in Castro Valley, according to the sheriff, one of the deputies accidentally bent down and hit a button on his vest that opens the K-9 door remotely.

That was when the K-9 ran out and attacked the suspect.

The suspect received multiple stitches on his leg, but is expected to be okay.