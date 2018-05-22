CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 93-year-old woman is still in the hospital after being knocked to the ground during a purse-snatch robbery Friday afternoon near a bank in Concord, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunvalley Boulevard just after 4 p.m. on report of a robbery.

They found a 64-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman, both of whom had their purses stolen by a suspect described as a bald Pacific Islander man in his 30s with a heavy build, a tattoo on his right forearm and “gauge” type earrings.

Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan that may have been a Chevrolet Malibu.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the suspect, and they’ve released pictures of him and the vehicle he drove. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at (925) 603-5817.