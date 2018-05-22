SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — It was an iconic moment in women’s soccer when former USA National Team player Brandi Chastain scored the winning penalty kick against China in the 1999 World Cup.

Now she’s being inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, but the plaque in her honor is being panned.

That’s because the likeness of Chastain misses the mark.

So, who’s face is on the plaque?

“It’s a guessing game now,” laughs Chastain. “It’s going to be like some sort of like late night party game.”

World famous soccer player Chastain proves she’s still a pro when it comes handling awkward moments with aplomb.

“They put me next to it and then I was like, ‘oh,’ she laughed. “It caught me off guard a little bit, but I mean, what are you going to do?”

The bronze plaque of what supposed to be her face was revealed Monday night at the Hall of Fame ceremony at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. It has gotten a lot of feedback.

“There should be a lot of empathy out there because no one has lived a perfect life and so, art is also in the eye of the beholder, right? What’s art to one person might not be art to someone else,” she says.

But instead of letting herself get worked up about it she says there are bigger problems in the world to worry about.

“My parents were always very open arms and kind of roll with the punches,” says Chastain. “You take things in stride and you try to sift through the important stuff.”

She says it’s important to have a sense of humor when things don’t go exactly as planned.

“We see too many awful things on the news every day and I think it’s actually good for us to laugh,” she smiles. “Let’s look at this as something we can all giggle over.”

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame has decided to pay for another bronze plaque. It’s expected to cost around $10,000.