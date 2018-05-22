HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police in Hayward said Tuesday that an officer shot and injured a suspect Monday because the suspect was uncooperative and struck the officer with a large metal bar.

The female officer and male suspect were both taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries but the officer has since been treated and released, police said.

The suspect underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, police got a call from someone in the 100 block of Hewitt Place saying they were fighting with their roommate and that the roommate had their car keys and wouldn’t give them back, police said.

The caller also said their roommate could be under the influence of an illegal drug, according to police.

Responding officers tried to talk with the suspect but he was uncooperative and would not follow any directions and “aggressively pulled away” when officers tried to detain him, Hayward police said in a statement.

Officers used a Taser stun gun on the man but it had no effect, according to police.

The suspect then suddenly grabbed a large metal bar off the ground and lunged at the female officer, striking her in the arm “with significant force,” police said.

The officer then fired her service weapon and struck the suspect, according to police.

Authorities said the suspect’s identity has not been confirmed because he is still receiving medical treatment.

Hayward police said the officer who shot the suspect is a 15-year veteran of the department.

Hayward police said they are still investigating the case and the Alameda County District Attorney’s office is conducting a parallel investigation.

