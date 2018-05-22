YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — A hiker slipped and fell to his death Monday while climbing up Yosemite National Park’s Half Dome — the first death on the famed cabled path since 2010, according to rangers.

Park officials said the man was on the Half Dome cables hiking with another person during thunderstorm activity at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday when the mishap occurred. Rangers arrived on the scene and were able to provided assistance to the second hiker, who was shaken but uninjured.

A team was able to recover the man’s body at 1 p.m. Tuesday. No further details about the incident were available at this time.

The identity of the deceased hiker will be released pending family notification. The cause of the incident remains under investigation. It was the first visitor fatality in 2018.