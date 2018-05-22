OAKLAND (CBS SF) — When it comes to great NBA shooters like Steph Curry, their brains are wired just a little bit differently.

Most players would have been shaken by the icy cold shooting touch Curry had in the first two games of the current playoff series with the Houston Rockets. But that wasn’t the case for the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter.

“I think it helps to have the confidence of your teammates, but the main thing is to have the confidence in yourself,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, a respected shooter in his playing days, told reporters Tuesday. “That’s what makes Steph so special.”

“It doesn’t matter, even on the biggest stage, he can have a difficult stretch and he genuinely believes the next one is going in. You could see that last night. I think he was 1-for-6 in the first half from three but you knew it was just a matter of time and he finally got it going.”

“We’ve seen that from him throughout his career,” Kerr continued. “It’s a special kind of confidence that very few players have.”

Curry finished with a game-high with 35 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field, including 5-for-12 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Great scorers also have to be adaptable and take what the defense gives them. Against the Rockets, Curry has adjusted his game. Instead of constantly bombing away from afar, the Golden State star has been taking the ball inside and to the basket.

“They (the Rockets) are a pretty unique team with all their switching (on defense),” Kerr said. “If they want to take away some of his threes they are going to be able to but that leaves the paint exposed…Steph is just making good reads, getting into the paint and finishing.”

When asked what was his favorite Steph Curry on-court celebration, Kerr stay with the special confidence theme.

“I’ve told this story before my favorite Steph celebration was the shimmy in Portland when he finally made a three that got him to 1-for-11,” Kerr said. “You want to talk about confidence — you shimmy when you are 1-for-11, that’s confidence.”