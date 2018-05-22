SACRAMENTO (AP) — Several state lawmakers say they want to curb the power of the University of California president and regents by limiting salaries and shortening terms.

The proposed state constitutional amendment unveiled Tuesday would shorten terms for the regents who govern the public university system from 12 years to four. It would also strip the president’s voting power on the Board of Regents.

The amendment would limit compensation for non-faculty employees to $200,000 per year. Higher salaries would have to be approved in a public hearing.

The proposal requires support from two-thirds of the Legislature and voter approval.

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva authored the amendment. The Fullerton Democrat cited a 2017 audit that found misleading budgeting practices by the UC president’s office as evidence the president’s power should be curbed.

