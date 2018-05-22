FREMONT (CBS SF) — Authorities in Fremont on Tuesday announced a break in a series of violent robberies, all targeting women wearing gold chains.

Police said 22-year-old Jermaine Smith of Pittsburg is behind bars in connection with one of the recent robberies.

Investigators said surveillance video from an attack at a gas station on May 6 led police to his arrest.

Police said Smith attacked the woman as she was pumping gas, throwing her to the ground before he grabs her gold chain from her neck and takes off.

The video provided detectives with a good description of the suspect and related vehicle, allowing them to identify Smith.

Shortly after identifying Smith, Fremont police detectives were informed Smith had been arrested on May 11 by the Oakland Police Department for felony evading and was in custody.

Police said the gas station robbery was the sixth time this month that a woman has been attacked while wearing a gold chain.

At this time, it’s unclear if Smith is involved in the other attacks.