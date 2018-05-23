SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — A passenger jet arriving at San Francisco International Airport got too close to the terminal as it taxied to the gate Wednesday, hitting the building with its wing tip and causing minor damage.
An SFO spokesperson said an Aer Lingus flight from Dublin was being taxied in by a tractor into the terminal when the tractor crew misjudged the turn and the wing clipped a concrete pillar.
The spokesman said there was paint damage to the Airbus A330 wing but a maintenance crew would make a full inspection of the wing.
There were no injuries to anyone on board but the inspection may impact any departing flights on the airline, the SFO spokesman said. Passengers were able to de-board the plane about an hour after the incident.
An earlier version of this story included this sentence: … “An image from a person inside the terminal appeared to show the wing tip bent at an angle.”
My guess is that it was deleted after someone realized that the wingtips of every Airbus 330 ever made are “bent at an angle”