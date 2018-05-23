DALY CITY (CBS SF) – Two 34-year-old men have been arrested and charged with murder for allegedly fatally stomping on the head of another man in Daly City on Saturday, San Mateo County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Daly City resident John Henderson and Pacifica resident Nick Robbins are accused of killing 33-year-old Mario Castellino as the result of a dispute over a rental car that Henderson believed Castellino stole, according to the district attorney’s office.

On Saturday afternoon, Henderson was able to get the rental car back but decided to go to Castellino’s home on Bellevue Street in Daly City to confront him. Robbins accompanied him to the home but waited outside momentarily while Henderson went inside, prosecutors said.

Henderson and Castellino allegedly got into a fistfight, and Robbins entered the home to find Castellino on the floor with Henderson on top of him. Robbins came up and kicked Castellino in the head and both men then fled from the home, prosecutors said.

Police were called and Castellino was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead from head injuries. Investigators found a shoe imprint on his head around the eyes, and the two suspects were arrested around 6 a.m. Sunday after they were linked to the attack, prosecutors said.

Henderson and Robbins made their initial court appearance on Tuesday but did not enter a plea. They remain in custody on $10 million bail each and will return to court on June 4.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.