SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Two San Jose police officers shot at three dogs that charged at them early Wednesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

At 5:44 a.m., the two officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 3000 block of Florence Avenue. Police were approaching the residence when the dogs charged at them, police spokeswoman Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

Both officers shot at the three dogs. The dogs retreated to the backyard of the residence and hid under a vehicle, Tepoorten said. One was injured and taken to a veterinarian while the other two were not harmed.

The officers were not injured.

No other details were immediately available.

