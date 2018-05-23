SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two adults were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon when double-decker tour bus burst into flames while driving down Columbus Avenue in North Beach, authorities said.

The bus was full of tourists and approaching the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Vallejo Street when the fire first started at about 4:40 p.m..

Video shot at the scene shows black smoke and fire in the driver’s area of the lower level of the bus.

People on the bus smelled smoke and warned the driver, who pulled the vehicle over.

There were about 15 passengers who were all evacuated from the bus. Several San Francisco Fire units responded and were able to put out the fire quickly.

The driver was reportedly one of two people who was transported to the hospital after the fire for minor smoke inhalation. Both people were expected to be OK, according to San Francisco Fire officials

Columbus Avenue remains closed between Green Street and Broadway as fire crews work to clean up after the fire. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared, which should be at about 7 p.m.