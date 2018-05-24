Filed Under:Bomb Attack, Canada, Crime, Explosion, Toronto

TORONTO (CNN) — Two suspects detonated an “improvised explosive device” on Thursday, injuring 15 people inside a restaurant in Mississauga, Ontario, police said.

Peel Regional Police say the suspects walked into the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant about 10:30 p.m. and detonated the device and fled.

Surveillance photos show the men wearing jeans and dark-colored hoodies. One of them had his face covered with a black cloth, police said.

Among those injured, three people suffered critical injuries and were taken to a Toronto trauma center, officials said.

