SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The San Jose Sharks announced Thursday they have reached an agreement on a 7-year contract extension with star forward Evander Kane.

General Manager Doug Wilson, who picked up Kane in a 2018 NHL Trade Deadline deal with Buffalo, called the 26-year-old a building block for his squad. He was acquired for a first round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, forward Danny O’Regan and an additional conditional 2019 or 2020 draft selection.

“Evander has established himself as one of hockey’s true power forwards and an impact player,” said Wilson in a prepared statement. “We think his abilities mesh perfectly with our group of skilled, young players and veteran leaders.”

“It’s extremely heartening to have Evander join a trend of elite players who have chosen to remain in San Jose,” Wilson continued. “It speaks volumes as to how players view this organization and further illustrates the continued commitment to our fans by our owner Hasso Plattner.”

Kane posted 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 17 games with San Jose, including his first career hat trick and four-goal game on March 26 at Calgary.

In nine Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Sharks, he added five points (four goals, one assist) and 23 penalty minutes.

Playing in a career-high 78 regular season games with San Jose and Buffalo during the 2017-18 season, Kane scored 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) and posted 82 penalty minutes. He finished tied for second in the NHL in shorthanded goals with four.

Kane joined Jamie Benn and Corey Perry as the only players to finish with at least 15 goals, 150 shots and 50 penalty minutes in each of the last seven seasons.

Internationally, Kane has represented Canada at several tournaments, including the World Championship (2010-12), World Jr. Championship (2009 – Gold Medal), Hlinka Memorial Tournament (2008 – Gold Medal), and the World Hockey U-17 Challenge (2008). He was a Memorial Cup Champion with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League in 2007.

The six-foot-two, 212-pound native of Vancouver, British Columbia, was originally drafted by Atlanta in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.

