CONCORD (CBS SF) — A suspect wanted in a brazen purse-snatch robbery near a bank in Concord that left a 93-year-old woman hospitalized with a broken hip has been arrested, authorities said.

Concord police said Otto Halafihi — whose image was captured on surveillance cameras — was taken into custody in Patterson on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunvalley Boulevard just after 4 p.m. Friday on report of a robbery.

They found a 64-year-old woman and the 93-year-old, both of whom had their purses stolen by a suspect described as a bald Pacific Islander man in his 30s with a heavy build, a tattoo on his right forearm and “gauge” type earrings.

suspect car Suspect Arrested In Brutal Purse Snatch Robbery Of 93 Year Old

Purse snatching suspect car (Concord Police Dept.)

Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan that may have been a Chevrolet Malibu.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call police at (925) 603-5817.

