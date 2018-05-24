CONCORD (CBS SF) — A suspect wanted in a brazen purse-snatch robbery near a bank in Concord that left a 93-year-old woman hospitalized with a broken hip has been arrested, authorities said.

Concord police said Otto Halafihi — whose image was captured on surveillance cameras — was taken into custody in Patterson on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Sunvalley Boulevard just after 4 p.m. Friday on report of a robbery.

They found a 64-year-old woman and the 93-year-old, both of whom had their purses stolen by a suspect described as a bald Pacific Islander man in his 30s with a heavy build, a tattoo on his right forearm and “gauge” type earrings.

Police said the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan that may have been a Chevrolet Malibu.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call police at (925) 603-5817.