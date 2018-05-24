VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — The owner of an East Bay home accused of running an illegal puppy mill has been ordered to turn over dozens of dogs and to stop breeding them.

Neighbors of the home on Carolina St. in Vallejo are rejoicing over the decision by a Solano County Superior Court judge following years of complaints and citations issued to Susan Anthony, who runs a company coincidentally called California Carolina Dogs out of her home.

Carolina dogs are a rare breed, described as an American version of a dingo, essentially a wild breed that’s found mostly in the southeast.

Those residents say it’s an almost idyllic neighborhood near Vallejo’s historic city center – except for the constant soundtrack of up to 50 dogs on the site.

“Barking and barking and barking and barking; and then at night. Every spring they have puppies and the puppies are over there crying and screaming at night,” said neighbor Cheryl Chirch. “As I hear older dogs snarling and growling, I hear the puppies screaming. It’s just – (shivers) it’s heartbreaking. It just makes me cry.”

Court documents show the Animal Legal Defense Fund accuses her of running an illegal kennel and puppy mill. The Vallejo Times Herald reported that the court found enough evidence to order her to cease possessing or breeding dogs until her case is resolved.

“Finally! That’s great. Oh my God that make me want to almost cry,” said neighbor Veronika Scislowski. “Everybody that I know has been waiting for this day to happen … For us, 12 years. We’ve been here for 12 years. But for everybody else that’s been here? Gosh, I don’t know.”

We tried to talk to Susan Anthony at the house, but she drove off as we approached. A person who neighbors said is a relative was seen entering a gate at the home, but would not respond to our questions.

A woman who identified herself as Anthony’s mother gave us a brief response. “They are beautiful dogs, she takes great care of them. And if you’ve ever seen them they are lovely dogs.”

Since 2015 there have been 17 calls for service made to Solano county animal control on Anthony’s address, where the smell of dog urine and feces is overpowering.

“I’ve gotten used to the dogs barking, but I can’t get over the puppies,” said Chirch. “I just don’t want to hear the puppies cry anymore.”

The dogs remain in Anthony’s possession until the legal process is completed, including having the judge sign the order for Anthony to turn the dogs in.

If she refuses to turn over the dogs, the case becomes a criminal matter as Anthony would be in contempt of court.