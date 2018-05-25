HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Chris Paul will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night because of a hamstring injury.

Paul was injured in the fourth quarter of Houston’s win over the Warriors on Thursday night. The win gave the Rockets a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Rockets say Paul’s strained right hamstring will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston following Game 6.

Eric Gordon came off the bench to score 24 points and his steal on Golden State’s last possession secured Thursday night’s win, but the victory came with a cost, as Paul had to leave the game in the final minute after injuring his right hamstring.

“His spirits aren’t great,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He wanted to be out there, and for sure he’s worried … we’ll see tomorrow how it goes.”

Paul was receiving treatment after the game and did not speak to reporters.