SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A man who shot his San Bruno neighbor dead, cut him up and tried to dissolve the body with chemicals was sentenced to 40-years-to-life in prison Friday morning, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

David Brian Stubblefield, 51, was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Finigan, with 414 days of credit for time already served, according to Karen Guidotti, chief deputy district attorney for San Mateo County.

Family members and a neighbor of Benjamin Roybal, Stubblefield’s 77-year-old friend and neighbor in the 3000 block of Pacific Heights Boulevard, gave victim impact statements this morning, Guidotti said.

On March 11, 2017, Stubblefield and Roybal were arguing over the price of a space heater when Stubblefield pepper-sprayed Roybal and then fatally shot him, prosecutors said.

He cut up Roybal’s body and tried to dispose of it with chemicals, but San Bruno police discovered the body on April 6 after following up on a report of Roybal being missing, prosecutors said.

In March, Stubblefield pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case. He entered the plea to second-degree murder with an enhancement for use of a firearm in exchange for a sentence of 40-years-to-life in state prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

Defense attorney Dek Ketchum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.