SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa arrested a man on suspicion of domestic violence, assault and child endangerment after a brief standoff early Thursday morning, a police sergeant said.

Juan Luis Tovar Develasco, 25, of Santa Rosa allegedly assaulted his girlfriend inside a residence in the 2400 block of Corby Avenue around 1:25 a.m., Sgt. Dan Marincik said.

When his girlfriend called police and said Develasco was armed, Develasco ripped a cellphone from her hands. Develasco and the victim were outside when police arrived and Develasco ran back inside the residence and barricaded himself inside with two children ages 3 and 6, Marincik said.

Police learned Develasco had made vague threats about harming the children, punched his girlfriend and struck her with a blunt object numerous times that evening and tried to grab his girlfriend back into the apartment by pulling her hair and putting her in a chokehold, Marincik said.

Police tried to contact Develasco for 25 minutes until an officer saw him leave with the children through the sliding back door of the apartment, Marincik said.

Develasco tossed the children over the fence, jumped over the fence and fled, Marincik said. Officers found him holding the three-year-old child several houses away and he refused to comply with the officers’ commands, Marincik said.

An officer grabbed Develasco, took him to the ground and handcuffed him.

The children were not harmed but the victim suffered minor injuries, Marincik said.

Police found a firearm and ammunition and a high capacity magazine inside the residence, Marincik said.

Develasco was booked around 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the Sonoma County Jail on 12 felony counts that include assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence causing injury, child endangerment, dissuading a victim from reporting an emergency and unlawful possession of a weapon and ammunition. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Develasco is scheduled to be arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

