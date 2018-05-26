SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dancers sporting three-foot-tall blue feather headdresses (and little else), drummers pounding out Brazilian rhythms and giant puppets will hit the street Sunday morning for San Francisco’s Carnaval Grand Parade.

The crowning event of the 40th Annual Carnaval San Francisco is slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 24th and Bryant streets, proceeding west to Mission Street, then north on Mission down to 17th Street, where it will turn east and flow into the festival area.

Grandstand seating is in front of 2565 Mission Street between 21st and 22nd streets, according to the event website.

The parade features many more offerings celebrating the Latin American and Caribbean roots of the Mission District and the Bay Area. The event is a longstanding Memorial Day Weekend event, a two-day festival both Saturday and Sunday as well as a parade.

