PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Two people died after a plane crashed near Petaluma Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon, Sonoma County fire officials confirmed.

The crash happened in the area of E. Washington Street between Adobe Road and Executive Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

A small aircraft crashed and two fatalities were reported as of 5 p.m., according to fire dispatchers.

Police said at 4:32 p.m. that the roadway is closed and there is heavy traffic congestion in the surrounding area.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed