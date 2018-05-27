MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) – A disagreement at a bar turned violent in Mountain View.

Police say a man allegedly drove his car into two people pinning one of them underneath it.

It happened just outside the Sports Page bar on Plymouth Street.

Police were called to the scene at about 2 a.m.

The woman who was hit was trapped underneath this car. Bystanders tipped it over to get her out from underneath it.

Witnesses told police that it all started with an argument inside the bar and that it continued outside.

That’s when the suspect allegedly got inside his car and drove into the man and woman. After the collision, bystanders attacked the driver.

All three individuals were taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Their names have not been released.