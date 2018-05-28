HOUSTON (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors advanced to their fourth consecutive NBA Finals Monday, riding another powerful third quarter performance to defeat the Houston Rockets 101-92 and now are heading to another showdown with Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors, behind the shooting of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, overcame a first-half deficit by outscoring Houston 33-15 in the third quarter. Meanwhile, the Rockets went ice cold from the 3-point line, missing an NBA record 27 straight 3 pointers.

Curry and the defending champions trailed by as many as 15 in the first half after falling behind 17 in Game 6. The Warriors two-time MVP finished with 27 points and scored 14 in the third quarter

The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.